HEARTLAND FLOOD: Water recedes enough to see NP Dodge Marina wreckage

What was once a thriving marina now looks like a boar graveyard at NP Dodge. For the first time in eight months, boat owners are able to set eyes on the wreckage from the Heartland flood.

High waters near NP Dodge park in Omaha on Wednesday.

Eight months ago Michael Henry was the proud owner of two boats at NP Dodge Marina.

Both of his boas were destroyed.

“Just a big beautiful boat that got destroyed, totally,” said Henry.

He’s not alone. Boat after boat, taken out of the water and ready to be hauled out.

“I was hoping to maybe keep’em and take the time to fix one up but that’s not going to happen, because they’re not going to let any boats stay here for the winter,” said Henry.

Omaha Parks and Recreation was able to check on the marina by boat a few times, but just this week the water receded enough that crews were able to drive out there.

According to Brook Bench, Parks and Rec Director, the river will need to be dredged and the boat slips need cleaning.

“We got a lot of cleanup to do. The river is still very high, so we’re limited on what we can get done right now,” said Bench. “We don’t have any power down there. So all of the docks or all of the electrical was underwater. So that’s going to need to be rebuilt. So that’s one of the first things that we do once we feel it’s safe to do that.”

He can’t begin to imagine how much those repairs will cost, they’re waiting on FEMA.

Meanwhile, people like Henry, their hearts are breaking saying goodbye to the boats they once loved.

“I hate to see it go, it was my pride and joy,” said Henry.

Bench says the future of the marina largely has to do with this winter and what happens down the river next spring.

