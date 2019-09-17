HEARTLAND FLOOD: Water levels inch higher in Iowa, county roads begin to close

Pottawattamie County crews have started closing roads that are expected to see another round of flooding.

Water leftover from the first flood in March is still swelling up ditches in the county. Officials say the water is likely to reach the interstates when the river level hits around 29-feet. The river levels are predicted to hit 27-feet today.

Water is currently overtaking some county roads, Rosewood Road just west of Interstate 29 Honey Creek exit has been closed.

Stay with 6 News for road closing and flood updates throughout the week as waters continue to rise. You can also keep an eye on Iowa’s changing road conditions here.

