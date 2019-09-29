HEARTLAND FLOOD: Volunteers join forces to help restore Pacific Junction

Months downstream from the floodwaters, communities that were in their path are now knotted in the overgrown greenery that popped in their wake along with flood-battered homes in disrepair.

Fixing those troubles is now part of the comeback and volunteers joined forces on Sunday to lend a hand in Pacific Junction.

The town’s Welcome Sign implores passersby to Rise Above The Water and that’s what the volunteer crew was doing to wrap-up the weekend.

Volunteers we spoke with Sunday said they don't want Pacific Junction to feel left behind so more than 50 people pitched-in, tasked with helping clean up more than 40 properties still snarled in the comeback struggle.

It's part of a program called City Serve but contributors decided that lending their help only inside the metro wasn't enough so they started contacting Pacific Junction residents to see how they could help.

Some residents needed help pulling weeds that had taken over their yards. Others face jobs linked to the infrastructure of their homes like installing insulation.

A couple of churches assembled the volunteers and they're ready to stay as long as their help is needed.

John Nelson said, “We've got an ongoing effort of rebuilding and what we don't get done this week, you know, people had a lot of disappointment, a lot of promises that things are going to happen and then they don't. So whatever we don't get done this week we're going to continue on and get through all of these addresses and get everything cleaned up."

The hard part for the group has been contacting homeowners to see if they need help.

If you want to volunteer or need help rebuilding your flood-affected home you can contact Hand of Hope.