HEARTLAND FLOOD: Valley town hall meeting to offer flood recovery update

A town hall meeting is slated for Monday evening in Valley to provide updates and progress reports on flood recovery.

Valley was hit hard by the high water.

Officials with several organizations will be on hand for the meeting. They include:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District

Nebraska Department of Transportation

Douglas County Emergency Management Agency

Douglas County Roads

The experts will give an overview of the flood, discuss why and how it happened, provide progress on recovery and give guidance on moving forward.

Valley Town Hall Meeting

