HEARTLAND FLOOD: Stretch of I-29 again shut down by surging water

Rising waters have once again shut down part of Interstate 29. The interstate was closed in both directions Sunday morning between Crescent and one mile south of the Missouri Valley area.

IDOT cameras showed the surging Missouri River waters once again overtaking the pavement as IDOT crews worked to shut down the traffic.

Traffic Engineer Austin Yates told 6 News, “We’re closing I-29 both directions between Exit 61 at Crescent and Exit 71 at Loveland. I-680 into North Omaha will remain open and we’re not expecting to have to close 680. Latest river level forecast indicates we could open I-29 on Tuesday evening, but that will probably change.”

The shutdown follows the reopening of the low-lying stretch of 29 last Tuesday.

On Sunday, Yates noted conditions, "splashing quite a bit of water in that northbound right lane and water is still coming up," as IDOT worked to clear traffic and close the overtaken stretch of interstate.