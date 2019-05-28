HEARTLAND FLOOD: Southeast Nebraska, southwest Iowa prepare as waters rise

Residents in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa are bracing for more flooding after storms early Tuesday, with more expected in the evening. Here's the latest updates:

Residents of Hanson Lakes in Bellevue stack sandbags Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in hopes of keeping rising Platte River waters at bay. (Brian Mastre / WOWT)

4:59 p.m. -- Iowa Department of Transportation advises it may close — on short notice — "several roadways in western Iowa due to concerns of flooding":

Interstate 29, near Honey Creek

Interstate 680

I-29 between Highway 34 and the Missouri border

Motorists are advised to check with Iowa 511 prior to traveling. Visit 511ia.org; use the 511 mobile app; or call 1-800-288-1047 for updates.

4:14 p.m. -- Residents of Hanson Lakes south of Bellevue have been placing sandbags along areas near the Platte River as waters there continue to rise.

3:36 p.m. -- Mills County Emergency Management and the county's Board of Supervisors is recommending residents in the southwest part of the Iowa county make evacuation preparations, according to a release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Those south of Gaston Avenue to the Mills/Fremont county line and west of Interstate 29 are advised that mandatory evacuations could be ordered in the near future, should ongoing levee breaches and rainfall continue.

In addition, road closures have been placed at 180th Street and Kane Avenue, north of Lambert; and Karns Road west of I-29.

NEED HELP? Mills County residents in need of evacuation assistance are asked to contact the Mills County Communications Center at 712-527-4871.

11:30 a.m. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would increased output from Gavin’s Point Dam another 5,000 cfs to 70,000 cfs Wednesday; the output was raised to 65,000 cfs earlier today. The previous increase — to 60,000 cfs — happened Thursday.

The National Weather Service has projected that the Missouri River will rise at least three feet over the next two to three days, with an anticipated crest of 32.6 feet by Thursday.