HEARTLAND FLOOD: Some Iowans left in limbo as waters rise again

Rising rivers and heavy rainfall are once again forcing major road closures across Nebraska and Iowa, as well as devastating flood-impacted communities.

“You can see water’s overflowing that ditch right there, and it’s filling that field up at the base,” said Mike Crecelius, the Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Crecelius has watched as the flood waters began to dry up, only to return again.

“It had gone down here, it wasn’t completely dry, but it’s worse now than it was,” he said.

Some flood victims in Fremont County are still displaced by the flood, many of them finding refuge in RV parks.

. .

“It’s been a nightmare. It’s been a holy nightmare,” said Cynthia Wheeler, who lost her home when the flood hit the town of Hamburg.

She and her partner used their FEMA money to buy this RV. They can't afford what's left of available rental homes.

“We lost everything,” she said. “This is all we've got left. That's it. And we're living in this trailer.”

When the park closes in October, Cynthia doesn't know what's next.

Officials also aren't sure what's next, with rain in the forecast and river levels rising.

As the water flows quickly at the Interstate 29 junction with Highway 2, there's no end in sight for this county, and Gavin's Point Dam is expected to release even more water starting this Saturday.

The county says these railways are another big problem.

“The railroad is actually working like a levee,” Crecelius said. “It's holding the water back — except for the two tubes that you saw the water shooting through.”

The county wants the railroad company to install more tubes.

“If they put a few more of those out there we wouldn't have as a big of an issue here,” Crecelius said.

The railway company disagrees, so the county and its flood victims do their best to keep moving forward.