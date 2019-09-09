HEARTLAND FLOOD: Six months after the flood, victims still trying to get back home

Nearly a half-year deep in disaster, flood victims are still fighting a bruising battle to get back to where they once lived. More than 1,000 properties in Iowa alone are still in need of repair. Some face a long road to recovery.

People in McPaul, Iowa still don’t have official access to their homes and that’s only one example of how long this recovery is taking.

When the Missouri River broke its banks in March, homes anywhere near Interstate 29 lost the battle that followed. In Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills and Fremont counties, approximately 1,300 people have filed for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program.

Officials say that’s the best way to estimate how many homes are in need of repair. In Fremont County there are approximately 520 of such houses.

Mike Crecelius is the county's Emergency Management Director and he said, “A lot of what the problem is right now is there's still water out there. The Corps cannot get to a couple of the outlet breaches because of the amount of water out there and we have roads that were thoroughly destroyed and have to be rebuilt just so some people can get to their houses."

Not everyone is looking to return to their homes. Some are waiting on a buyout while others are still trying to decide whether or not to rebuild.

The officials that 6 News spoke with Monday were very clear that we are still about three to even five years away from full recovery from this year's flood.