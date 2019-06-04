HEARTLAND FLOOD: Santa Lucia Festival forced to relocate

The rising Missouri River has forced organizers to relocate one of Omaha's longest running festivals for the second time in eight years: The 95th Annual festival will be held in the large parking lots west of the Lewis and Clark Landing.

As the city monitors the rising Missouri River in case they have to close the flood gates along Lewis & Clark Landing, organizers of the Santa Lucia Festival are adjusting accordingly, preparing for their annual event just west of its traditional location.

The City of Omaha told the committee president that it is possible the flood gates may have to be closed at any point during the week.

Set-up started Tuesday night in the large parking lots just west of the landing, according to a release from the festival's committee president, Todd Procopio.

"The festival will NOT have to downsize any part of its celebration due to the location change," Procopio said in the release. "The west parking lots fully support all of the operations, activities and Triumphal Arch."

The celebration starts Thursday and runs through the weekend.

Established in 1925, the Santa Lucia Festival is one of the Midwest’s longest running festivals.