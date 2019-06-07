HEARTLAND FLOOD: Sand impacting farmland previously under water

Just outside of Waterloo, the Elkhorn River has left its mark — in sand. Drive along River Road Drive south of the town, and you may think you’re in a desert.

“We were in the flood and had about three to four feet of water, and when the water went away, we were left with lots and lots of sand,” Sara Alexander said.

The area was supposed to be the location of Junkstock as well as a working farm.

Junkstock had to move — but what about this year’s crop?

“We’ve been removing sand all spring, but it’s been so wet,” Alexander said. “So it’s made it kind of hard to get it done fast enough to be able to plant, and there was so much.”

Some of the 135 acres can be planted, and where the sand is thin, plants are already poking through.

But the mountain of sand sitting on previously flooded ground raises questions about whether it presents a health hazard.

“Department of Health was out here and told us that after four weeks, the sun kills any e-coli or stuff that was carried in, and that the sun actually kills it, so we don’t have any concern about any longer,” Alexander said.

Douglas County Health Department confirmed that the sand doesn’t present any unusual health hazard. Officials recommend using common hygine practices, like hand-washing, after handling it.

For now, the sand is being cleared from farm land and put into huge piles. The plan is that the sand will eventually be returned to the river with the permission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but that is months off.

Even with a mountain of sand out in front of her place, Alexander is hopeful about the future. Her house reflects her optimism.

“Our whole back yard was covered in sand, and our front yard, and that was one of the first things we did: just to try and get our home feeling a little more like home,” she said. “We moved the sand in the yard and reseeded the yard, so it’s looking a lot more green than like a desert.”