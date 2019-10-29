HEARTLAND FLOOD: Road through Big Lake Park in Council Bluffs now open

After weeks of being underwater, Big Lake Road in Council Bluffs has reopened.

The lake in Big Lake Park looks just fine. City officials say overflow from the larger lake will push its way across Big Lake Road adding to the high water on the north side.

That left the main attraction of the lake in good shape.

Kenny Jacobsen is happy to see his fishing spot has survived the flood. He thought there would be more damage.

“I thought it would be full of debris and trash, looks like they cleaned it up. I thought maybe the concrete might have buckled,” said Jacobsen.

On the other side of the park, flood water did some major damage.

City officials tell 6 News the north side of the park is designed to take some water but the March flood and rain was just too much. It took a while for the park to drain, high water knocked down fences, and made a mess of the ballparks. City officials say they haven’t been able to fully access the damage or determine how long it will take to repair the area.

Jacobson said when the park was flooded, it took extra time for the people who lived there to move around.

“Well you can go over here and it would drop you off by Lewis and Clark school you can zig-zag a little and get on Harrison Street,” said Jacobson.

With the road now open, traffic can now save some time.