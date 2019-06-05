HEARTLAND FLOOD: Rising water leads to lake restrictions

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is warning boaters and jet skiers about rising levels from the Missouri River.

With the rising water levels, Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs is enforcing a wake restriction.

A wake restriction means boaters and jet skiers can't travel more than 5 mph.

"We've been having a lot of flooding going on in the local area, which has led to the water rising here. Currently, we are 12 inches over crest level at the lake," said park ranger Jake Schaben.

Iowa park leaders say the big factor that causes the water to be so high is the proximity to The Missouri River. For boaters and jetskiers like Jeff Burgess, he understands why the restriction is put in place.

"It is not the greatest thing now but truthfully coming up on the near future if they didn't create the wake restriction they would see erosion and a lot of repairs that need to be made," said Burgess.

Right now, the water level on Lake Manawa is about 12 inches above the crest. Wakes from boats could cause damage to docks as well as boater safety issues.

The restriction will remain in place until the water levels in the Indian Creek and The Missouri River fall below flood stage.

