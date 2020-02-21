HEARTLAND FLOOD: Concerns rising over what Missouri River has in store this spring

Concerns are mounting over what's likely to come down the Missouri River this spring.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service do not expect this year's flooding to be anywhere near as disastrous as 2019, but that is not providing peace of mind for those on the ground.

"With what the National Weather Service said last Thursday, I'm concerned," said Mike Crecelius, Fremont County’s emergency management director.

Counties south of Council Bluffs are expected to have a lot to contend with, according to the National Weather Service.

“Above the Platte River they have them above normal flood -- in ‘orange,’ ” Crecelius said. “Below the Platte River, they have us in ‘red’ — much above normal, which is very concerning."

The only saving grace is the Platte River is not expected to overflow like it did last year — but that could all change in an instant.

“River levels are already high so any amount of rain is going to exacerbate the problem,” 6 News Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord said, pointing to the Missouri River as the most concerning.

“There's a lot of snowpack in the eastern half of South Dakota, the James River — Big Sioux River,” Lord said. “And the bad news about those is all that water would flow into the Missouri on the downstream side of Gavins Point Dam, so there's nothing to really regulate that."

As all that water works its way downstream it eventually meets up with the Platte. Crecelius is not so sure the levees will be able to handle all the water.

“It may not be like last year, but still the protection out there isn't what it used to be either,” said Crecelius.

The Corps is aiming to get the levees plugged by March 1, but they will not be up to same standard as they were pre-flood.

“There's reason to be concerned out there," Crecelius said. “We'll just have to wait and see."