HEARTLAND FLOOD: Reopening of Hormel Park signals sign of progress

Just in time for the holiday weekend, Hormel Park in Fremont is open.

The heartland flood left the park in disarray but visitors on Monday told 6 News they're happy it’s open now.

Trails like have been cleared of their tree debris and families were out all afternoon enjoying this Labor Day weekend. We saw kayakers ready to wade into the Platte River beside the park.

Last week, the Fremont Street Department worked to remove sand displaced from the flood off of the road so people could actually get to the park itself.

Meanwhile the Fremont Parks Department cleared trails so they were safe for families and their pets to venture down. Alongside the paved path you can still see the ground is wet and tree limbs were on their sides.

Tyler Riddle has been to the park before but this was the first time he's taken his son Ryker.

Tyler said, “Cleanup needs to be done. A lot of trees need to be cut up and salvaged I guess but other than that it's beautiful.”

For many of the families we spoke to today this is more than just a park reopening. It's tangible sign of recovery after the heartland flooding.