HEARTLAND FLOOD: Reopening of Highway 12 Bridge marks latest step in recovery

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Saturday that the Highway 12 bridge over the Niobrara River west of Niobrara is open to traffic.

The March 2019 flood event caused significant damage to the approach and girders of the bridge and completely washed out the bridge over the Mormon Canal.

“Nebraska’s road to recovery continues to move forward and today marks another great milestone in our state’s efforts to rebuild after the March 2019 floods. The opening of Highway 12 over the Niobrara River is another key link in establishing connectivity for local residents, the community, travelers, and commerce in the area, which have all been so profoundly impacted by the flood damage. NDOT’s work with Benesch and Hawkins Construction on this project has been incredible and our collective efforts are the reason why today’s announcement is possible,” said Governor Pete Ricketts.

Reconstruction of Highway 12 was the most complex and expensive transportation flood recovery project in the state. On June 5, NDOT awarded a $44,170,911 contract to Hawkins Construction to begin immediate work to repair the Niobrara River Bridge and install a 24-foot wide, single lane temporary bridge to provide access over the Mormon Canal, while a new permanent bridge is being built.