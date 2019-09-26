HEARTLAND FLOOD: Rainy forecast shattering hope for Honey Creek flood victims

The floodwaters have moved off Interstate-680 East, which means I-DOT is on track to open those lanes tomorrow, but the forecast paints a more daunting picture with rainfall expected for the next six days.

Vicki Williams and her family have called an RV at Hitchcock Nature Center Campground in Honey Creek, Iowa home for the past six months.

“We got to go home for 10 fabulous days which was great, we got to sleep in our beds, but then we had to leave again,” said Williams.

Williams and her family live between the Missouri River and Interstate-29 near the Honey Creek exit. It’s the area getting hit hardest by this third round of flooding.

“Even my husband thought, ‘you know Viki, it will only be a week and we’ll be back in our home,” said Williams.

It’s what most people in the area thought, Including Angelika Harrod and her husband. The Harrod’s are now stranded in their home right down the street from the William’s.

“It makes you feel hopeless at times, it makes you feel frustrated,” said Harrod.

Vicki agrees with Angelika.

“Living in an RV for 6 months is tough when you have two adults, a child, and two dogs,” said Williams.

All eyes will be on the forecast and the Missouri River over the next several days as these families look for any sign of hope of going home.

