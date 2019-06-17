HEARTLAND FLOOD: President approves disaster declaration for Ponca Tribe of Nebraska

President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and ordered Federal aid to supplement the Tribe’s efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from March 13 to April 1, 2019.

Federal funding is available to the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

Constance C. Johnson-Cage has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribe and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.