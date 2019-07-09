HEARTLAND FLOOD: Pottawattamie County struggles to find recovery solutions

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management met with residents from the northwest part of the county Tuesday morning to talk about flood recovery.

With approximately seven major levee breaches in need of repair, the area is still largely covered by floodwaters.

Levees in the area are funded by levee or drainage districts and paid for with property taxes. The challenge now is that with only about 40 residential properties in the area, there’s not enough of a tax base to pay for fixes.

