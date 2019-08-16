HEARTLAND FLOOD: Plattsmouth water treatment plant to reopen

Plattsmouth’s water treatment plant was severely damaged by the flooding back in March, and even though challenges are still ahead, the city is pushing to have the plant operational again by October.

According to Plattsmouth City Administrator Erv Portis, they are progressing.

“The city is on a tight schedule to have water back to their residents before the end of the month,” said Portis.

Testing is nearly complete this week and crews are working to make sure all the equipment is sanitized and ready for use.

“I stand here still hard pushing for that September one, but I am a little disappointed we’re not ready yet,” said Portis.

According to Portis, all components have passed and there is just one more piece to do, the road into the plant is underwater.

6 News uncovered in May, that the standing water is due to a breach in the bank of the Platte River.

Thursday, The Corps of Engineers, confirmed the breach is widening.

“I don’t see in the short-term or midterm a solution to that so what you see here is the normal probably for quite some time,” said Portis.

According to Portis, workers boat in every day for work but he’s worried about what will happen in the winter.

“We’re starting the conversation about the cost of raising this road, that will be an expensive road raise,” said Portis.

A project that could cost hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars.

According to Portis, the City is in serious conversations with NEMA and FEMA to help fund the road.

Next week, the city should have a date for when the plant will be back online.