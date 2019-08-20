HEARTLAND FLOOD: Plattsmouth warns residents of water shortage

The city of Plattsmouth’s water treatment plant is not yet operational and usage of the cities above ground storage water has exceeded supply.

The city urges the public that if such usage continues, water pressure will decrease and there may not be enough water for firefighting.

According to a release from the city, the following uses of water are prohibited: irrigation of lawns or landscaping, outdoor washing, operation of or filling of swimming pools, washing vehicles, and operation of commercial car washes.

Restaurants are reminded to only serve water upon request and use single-serving table settings.

The city asks for patience as contractors work to get the plan ready for restart. A start date has not been determined.

