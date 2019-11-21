HEARTLAND FLOOD: Plattsmouth making progress on repairs to wastewater plant

Plattsmouth is making progress in getting its wastewater treatment plant repaired from the flood damage.

City Administrator Erv Portis says the city council has awarded a contract to the Red Oak, Iowa firm Building Crafts, Inc. in the amount of $2,295,000.

They expect the repair work to last through at least June, 2020 with the schedule subject to further delays if we experience additional flooding.

In the meantime untreated wastewater continues to spill into the Missouri River at the rate of approximately 1 million gallons per day.