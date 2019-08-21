HEARTLAND FLOOD: Plattsmouth facing costly water-related fixes

With flooding in Plattsmouth taking a toll on aging infrastructure, the town now faces a couple of big expenses relating to needed services.

The first: The road leading to the water-treatment plant needs to be raised above the floodwaters, an expense Mayor Paul Lambert said could cost more than $2 million.

In addition, the plant needs to be waterproofed. Officials need to make sure it can withstand the elevated water levels since all the water surrounding it is here to stay.

Wednesday, NEMA and FEMA were in Plattsmouth looking at the damage to see how much funding they can put towards the plant.

The flooding has also had an effect on water mains.

Plattsmouth is currently using water from Mills County, Iowa, and because the water travels so far, it takes extra pressure to move it. The old pipes the water travels though are having a hard time handling the added pressure, resulting in an elevated number of water main breaks.

The best solution, according to the mayor: "Relocation or flood-proofing our facilities — which would make more sense monetarily, and ideally would be the best way to go."