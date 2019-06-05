HEARTLAND FLOOD: Paradise Lakes tenants one step closer to legal action

Legal Aid of Nebraska is helping former residents of Paradise Lakes get their security deposits and prepaid rent back.

Letters have been sent to the former residents asking them to sign on as clients.

“The majority of them have not received the compensation they are entitled to,” said Scott Mertz, Managing Attorney at Legal Aid of Nebraska. “What we're doing right now is seeking out those individuals who have contacted us who have been impacted by the flood, and see who wishes to be part of any legal effort to seek out money, relief that they would be otherwise entitled to."

Speaking with former tenants, Legal Aid said they believe former Paradise Lakes residents have a case. Now they need to make sure they can get in touch with everyone who initially contacted them.

“We have names and information, but people aren't necessarily living where they were living as recently as just one month ago, and we're trying to track them down via phone, via email,” Mertz said.

Legal Aid has funds set aside for other flood victims, too, not just Paradise Lakes tenants. They want anyone who is recovering and struggling with legal issues to contact them.