HEARTLAND FLOOD: Paradise Lake homes to be demolished soon, residents look to move on

The mayor of Bellevue is asking flood victims to hang in there a bit longer, he is expecting homes in Paradise Lakes to be demolished this winter. Some residents have had enough.

Inside Paradise Lakes Home, Tuesday August 6, 2019

Last time we spoke with Dawn Lawson, she and her husband were renting an apartment in Bellevue. Today, we spoke with them from their new home in Illinois.

Dawn said staying in Nebraska felt like a constant reminder of everything they lost, she still recalls the day she first saw the damage done to their home at Paradise Lakes.

“Walking in and seeing everything gone, you know, you’re life… 35 years of our life just gone,” said Dawn.

Dawn believes that tearing those homes down will go a long way in helping flood victims.

“I understand the situation, but they need to do something, I mean just to help people emotionally move on,” said Dawn.

Bellevue Mayor Rust Hike says they’re doing their best to get the homes demolished, but first, he wants to make sure taxpayers don’t get stuck with the bill.

“To go in there and tear them all down at once, we just need to make sure we don’t have any repercussions coming back on us that cost the city money,” said Hike.

Whether it’s banks, paperwork, or FEMA, Hike says it’s a lot to cover.

In the meantime, the mayor doesn’t want to see people like Dawn leaving town.

“Hopefully people know that we want them here. We know it’s hard for them, and we’re trying to find avenues to help people get back on their feet,” said Hike.

The Lawson’s were among those trying to get back on their feet, but say it was tough paying a premium price for a small apartment in Bellevue.

