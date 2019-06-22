HEARTLAND FLOOD: Owners of flood-damaged property apply for value reductions

In the aftermath of the heartland flooding, homeowners in Douglas County are being given the chance to apply for property value reductions.

Homeowners filled tables, jotted down notes and stayed to ask questions Saturday to learn how to apply for property value reduction.

Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds Diane Battiato explained to homeowners what qualifies for reductions and the process to get their 425 forms filed.

“If you know your damaged you have your information whether it be from FEMA, your insurance, estimates, pictures, anything that you can send that you think can help us make a determination, would be most, most helpful.”

Battiato reminded people that the last day to put in their 425 form is July 15th but the sooner the forms are in the better for the homeowner.

“We have to have it to the County Board of Equalization by the end of July. We would really be given a short time window that we would have to work with.”

Battiato stressed the importance of documentation to aid applications for reduced property value.