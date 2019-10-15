HEARTLAND FLOOD: Officials break ground on Offutt levees

State and local officials gathered Tuesday morning at American Heroes Park to celebrate the start of work on upgrading two levees at Offutt Air Force Base damaged by floods earlier this year.

Crews started work on levees R616 and 613 on Sept. 9 and are expecting to finish next year.

CHECK STATUS: Levee repairs

Officials in attendance at Tuesday's ceremony included: Gov. Pete Ricketts, Congressmen Don Bacon, Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike, Col. John Hudson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Offutt Mission Support Group Commander Col. Alan Dayton, Papio NRD General Manager John Winkler and Chairperson Jim Thompson, as well as representatives from Sen. Deb Fischer's office and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's office.