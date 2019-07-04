HEARTLAND FLOOD: New round of potential flooding threatens northwest Pottawattamie County

Another round of flooding poses a potential threat to parts of western Iowa.

The possibility of widespread rainfall throughout the Missouri River basin is putting parts of northwest Pottawattamie County on alert.

Emergency Management officials say some people may get cut off or have limited access to their homes over the holiday weekend.

People living south of Rosewood Road and 145th Street, along with those living in the southern portion of Meadowlark Loop, are being asked to prepare for the possibility of losing access to their homes.

Darren West lives in the area and the thought of more flooding is tough to take.

"I'm not happy about it,” he said. “We've been out for quite a while and like I said, just to get down there we have to boat down every time just to check on things and feed some animals and stuff like that. So it's not very good and it's going to be this way for quite a while I guess."

At the corner of 152nd and Sumac Road you can see the water level is already very high. You can’t see 152nd Street and West lives down that road.

He told us, “I put the boat in here."

West and his family share the property with his parents and he’s been doing what he can to make sure everyone has a place to return to.

Tim Cherry, of Honey Creek, said the threat of more flooding only adds to an already stressful situation.

"As a community we want to look out for each other and also we just hope for the best that we can deal with the situation that comes along."

This most recent rise of the Missouri river is expected to reach a peak by Friday morning, cresting at 7 a.m.