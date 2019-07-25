HEARTLAND FLOOD: New organization to assist with Mills County recovery

A newly established non-profit is aiming to provide additional assistance to those affected by flooding in Mills County.

The Mills County Disaster Coalition (MCDC) has been created to facilitate and coordinate current recovery services to flood victims and to prepare and be at the ready to immediately meet the needs of Mills County residents during future disasters.

The MCDC’s highest priority at this time is to identify and fill the needs that are not being met by state or federal programs of those affected by the March flooding.

The MCDC is made up and governed solely by a team of local volunteers. The group is split into smaller committees in order to more effectively manage the recovery process.

The established committees are Resource Management, Volunteer Coordination, Construction Coordination, Finance, Case Management, Communications, and Spiritual & Emotional Care.

The MCDC is urging everyone affected by the Missouri River flooding to open a disaster case file with a case manager.

Patti Parham, Volunteer Coordinator for MCDC said, “Whether people are rebuilding or relocating, they have needs. Some of those needs have already been met, but some have not and some are still unknown. By opening a case with one of our case managers, we will be able to match affected persons and families with eligible funds and other assistance.”

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with a case manager, call (712) 304-3358.