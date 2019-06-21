HEARTLAND FLOOD: New hope for evacuees as we approach 100 days in the floodwater

Saturday will mark 100 days since floodwaters swept over Nebraska and Iowa forcing people from their homes. Some have yet to return but we've learned that could soon change.

For months now breached levees, washed out roads and rising floodwaters have kept the people of Percival, Bartlett, and McPaul, Iowa from their homes. But progress has been made over the past few weeks.

The Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday night that a major levee breach near Percival has now been filled.

Roads once underwater are dry for the first time and officials are now considering lifting the evacuation order.

Fremont County Emergency Management’s Mike Crecelius said, “Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will meet. They will reexamine the evacuation zone and if the water's gone down enough we will probably, possibly move the evacuation zone west, move the evacuation zone west. So that will allow some people to get back into their homes."

