HEARTLAND FLOOD: Nebraska's emergency team plans to add staff

Nebraska officials have put the Help Wanted sign in the window in search of workers to help with flood recovery.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency plans to hire 17 new employees in the coming months, increasing its ranks from 41 to 58 workers.

Flooding in the state swamped the agency with service requests beginning back in March and the recovery won't end any time soon.

The agency's assistant director says that during the flood, employees were overwhelmed with requests and that prompted officials to take a look at their staffing needs.