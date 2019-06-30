HEARTLAND FLOOD: Navigating the newly reopened Highway 34

We're gradually getting our mobility back as road repairs press forward in the aftermath of the floods.

Highway 34 is back open from Nebraska into Iowa and Lileana Pearson is traveling the highway Sunday for a look at what you can expect if you're going to put 34 back into your navigation plans.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced the reopening to Interstate 29 on Friday.

It had been closed since late May due to a second round of flooding.

A word of caution though, drivers should expect continued road work and occasional lane closures as crews put finishing touches on repairs.