HEARTLAND FLOOD: NEMA and FEMA visit Plattsmouth to asses funding after flood

NEMA and FEMA representatives visited Plattsmouth Wednesday to discuss funding after the March flood, city officials say they couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Mayor of Plattsmouth, Paul Lambert wants to spend the money wisely as they have big expenses approaching.

“The project is probably two million dollars plus,” said Lambert. “Relocation or floodproofing our facilities which would make more sense momentarily, and ideally would be the best wat to go.”

The city’s water plant continues to be worked on and meanwhile, the city is using water from Mills County, Iowa.

“To get the volume of water we’re using right now, it has to increase the pressure and that causes some issues,” said Lambert.

The city is experiencing a water shortage, and as the plant gets closer to opening according to the mayor, residents are becoming more relaxed with their water restrictions.

The mayor urges residents to remember that restricting water can make sure there is enough in case of an emergency, like a fire.

