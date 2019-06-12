HEARTLAND FLOOD: NDOT planning recovery update meetings

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) -- As flood recovery efforts continue throughout the state, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is planning meetings in coming weeks to give flood victims an update on recovery efforts.
NDOT says they're working to restore and open roads and bridges damaged — and in some cases, wiped out entirely — during the Heartland Flood in March.
Officials are planning the following informational meetings to share the status of recovery projects with residents in affected areas of the state:
- Nebraska City (Dist. 1): 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, in the Kimmel Conference Room at 5995 G Road
- Norfolk (Dist. 3): 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the
Lifelong Learning Center at 601 E. Benjamin Ave.
- O'Neill (Dist. 8): 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Holt
County Annex
- Niobrara (Dist. 3): 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in the Ponca
Tribe of Nebraska Conference Room at 2523 Woodbine St.