HEARTLAND FLOOD: Motorcyclists join forces to build a community battling flooding

The new Loess Hills Harley Davidson dealership in Mills County should be open now but the initial heartland flood set them way back and the second round of water has them out for a second time.

But that isn't stopping them from celebrating their community. Residents are using Harley as a way to build a supportive environment.

Saturday’s block party brought dozens of Harley lovers from all over the affected area using Saturday’s events as a way to support each other.

Rise Up and Ride On was the theme of the event. Originally it was set up to celebrate the new dealership opening but this week. It became much bigger after the business was evacuated for a second time.

General Manager Dan Rowland said the water is five feet over the road heading into the business but hasn't quite reached the building this time.

He also said he sees this event as a chance to erase some of the stereotypes some may have about motorcycles and their riders.

These Harley lovers make up a community tied together by more than bikes. They are fellow flood survivors and they are all leaning on each other during this difficult time.

Rowland said, “I think that’s a lot with the whole community. I think everybody that’s been hit by this and you can either give up or you can fight through this and our staff, my staff of sales services everybody, they believe and they see the future and they say we’re going to get knocked down but we’re gonna stand back up.”

While that benefit slowed down another was just under way. Over in Glenwood Park the community was just starting to get together to raise money for Pacific Junction. A community just south of Glenwood that was devastated by the flood.