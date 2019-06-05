HEARTLAND FLOOD: Missouri Valley farmers get aerial view of affected land

Farmers in Missouri Valley are getting a bird's eye view of levee breaches and water levels that are impacting their lands.

The Heartland Flood is far from over.

A lot of Iowa farmland along the Missouri River looks like a lake. One levee chairman said if river management isn't changed soon this is going to be a lot more frequent.

“Last two events — 2011 and 2019 — major, major events that are just overwhelmed so many people,” said Lyle McIntosh, a fifth-generation Missouri Valley farmer who is also chairman of Vanman Levee District.

Today, McIntosh he took to the skies to survey the big picture.

“(It) was probably very similar to what I expected,” he said.

The aerial view showed thousands of acres underwater, and the Missouri River pouring through levees that can’t stand up to months of rushing water.

“And the series of levees that are a lot of small districts, and there's breaches in different areas weren't designed for events of this magnitude,” McIntosh said.

He said farmers and small river towns are feeling it every day, but with Interstate 29 still under water, the effects can be felt through multiple states.

“And it appears to just be a situation that between the river capacities, maybe management of it in certain ways, and also the heavier rains we are experiencing — it seems to be much worse than we ever experience before,” he said.

McIntosh said that while the levee in his district has held, several others in the immediate area did not, impacting the Missouri Valley.

“In 2011, at least, the river dropped by late summer,” he said. “This year, we’re probably pretty much expected the river to stay up throughout the summer and possibly closer till December to some degree. It’s going to be a long, long recovery."

McIntosh said he thinks this is more than a one-time event. He said since 2004, he's witnessed multiple floods that have bankrupt farmers, and he expects more in the future.