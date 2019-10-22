HEARTLAND FLOOD: Mills County to continue with phase 2 of buyouts

The Mills County Board of supervisors agreed to proceed with phase 2 of the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program property buyouts for properties located in flood-affected areas.

According to a release, they will begin one-on-one discussions with the remaining 39 property owners who applied for the buyouts, to determine the best course of action for both the property owners and the county.

The board has set aside October 29 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; October 30 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and October 31 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to have these discussions.

According to the release, the board is willing to accommodate those who can not make those times and the Office will be contacting property owners to schedule an appointment.