HEARTLAND FLOOD: Mills County residents brace for possible evacuation

Mills County residents were preparing for possible evacuation Tuesday night, packing up after hearing emergency managers say the Missouri River is expected to rise close to two fee over the next few days.

Flood victims there are upset they have to leave again so soon.

Water was completely covering the road at 180th Street on Tuesday evening. Ongoing levee breaches, rainfall, and projected rising water had Mills County recommending people evacuate.

“This is the second time now we are moving,” resident Gayle Shipley said.

She lost almost everything when her house flooded in March. Her family was with her Tuesday to help her pack up what’s left and evacuate before the water rises once again. At this point, she doesn't know what her future holds.

“I don't — I just start ballin’ ” she said. “I just don't want to go through this anymore... It's terrible.”

Some residents were obeying the evacuation recommendation, getting out just in time, driving over water-covered roads.

Just across Shipley’s backyard is Beer City, where owner Jake Jones was ready to leave, should the water get too high.

“Hook up and leave — we will be out of here it in a half hour,” he said.

For Shipley, it's not so easy. She has roots and memories here. She also doesn't have the means.

“I feel left out because we don't know what we are going to do,” she said. “I don't know if I am going to come back here. My husband died 4 years ago, and I don't know what else to do.”

The National Weather Service predicted Tuesday that the Missouri River will crest at 32.6 feet on Thursday — a level the water hasn't been at since the breaches occurred.

The water in Shipley’s backyard isn't far, so for now, she hopes and prays.

“At my age, to start all over again, when I owe $15,000 on this..”

Shipley will most likely end up paying far more than that. She tells us FEMA isn't paying for demolition, which can cost about $20,000.

So far there are no mandatory evacuations, but Mills County leaders say they are watching the water levels closely.

