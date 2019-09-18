HEARTLAND FLOOD: Mills County keeping close eye on rising water

While many eyes are on Interstate 29 on Wednesday as the Missouri River rises, there are also water worries in Mills County.

It wasn't like this just a few days ago. People who live nearby said this was the worst they've seen it this year.

IDOT was bracing for flooding Wednesday morning, closing outside lanes of Interstate 680 from the Missouri River to I-29.

A levee breach south of Glenwood was relieving some pressure from the Missouri River. The mayor of Pacific Junction said he was confident his town will stay dry during this round of flooding.