HEARTLAND FLOOD: Mills County buyout sign-up deadline Oct. 11

Mills County Board of Supervisors has set a deadline for residents of unincorporated areas affected by this year's floods to indicate their interest in applying for a buyout.

Residents must submit their request to the Mills County Auditor by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 by contacting the auditor's office at 712-527-3146.

"The application cannot be submitted until the county determines the actual properties that will be included," according to a release from the county's emergency management.

Those who don't sign up by the deadline can be placed on a wait list for later consideration, but will not be included in the county's initial application.