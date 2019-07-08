HEARTLAND FLOOD: Mills County begins job of returning stolen property recovered in recent arrests

Authorities in Mills County are trying to reconnect flood victims with their stolen property that was taken in the aftermath of the spring flood.

Authorities have made a number of recent arrests for burglaries in and around Pacific Junction.

The Sheriff's Department says there has been a large quantity of property recovered in the course of investigating the thefts from evacuated homes

Officials are getting word out to those who have reported items stolen since the flood to contact the Mills County Sheriff's Office and set up a time to go through and identify any recovered property that might be theirs.

Any type of proof-of-ownership is encouraged.

If you have had items stolen and have not reported it to the Sheriff's Office, you are asked to make a theft report prior to setting up a time to go through the property.