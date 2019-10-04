HEARTLAND FLOOD: Last stretch of Interstate 29 reopens

Interstate 29 north of the I-680/Crescent interchange reopened Friday morning, clearing all interstate travel in the Omaha-metro area, the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The stretch from Exit 61 at the I-680 interchange north to Exit 71 near Loveland was the last closure on the roadway since the most recent round of flooding. Just 10 days ago, that area was completely underwater.

Some county roads remain closed, so drivers are advised to check the Iowa 511 website for the latest information.