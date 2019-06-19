HEARTLAND FLOOD: Iowa disaster aid timeframe extended by FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted the governor's request to extend the incident period allowed by President Trump's disaster declaration.

According to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office on Wednesday, those affected by floods from March 12 to June 15 are eligible for federal assistance. Previously, that timeframe was March 12-May 16.

"With this extension of the disaster's incident period, assistance will be available for more Iowans and communities to help them recover from this spring's destructive flooding and storms," Reynolds said in the release. "The damage didn't stop on May 16, and neither has the need for our citizens and towns that need so much help to rebuild and recover."

Currently, 71 Iowa counties are eligible to apply for funding through the public assistance program. These counties are: