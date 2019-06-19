HEARTLAND FLOOD: Iowa disaster aid timeframe extended by FEMA

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted the governor's request to extend the incident period allowed by President Trump's disaster declaration.
According to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office on Wednesday, those affected by floods from March 12 to June 15 are eligible for federal assistance. Previously, that timeframe was March 12-May 16.
"With this extension of the disaster's incident period, assistance will be available for more Iowans and communities to help them recover from this spring's destructive flooding and storms," Reynolds said in the release. "The damage didn't stop on May 16, and neither has the need for our citizens and towns that need so much help to rebuild and recover."
Currently, 71 Iowa counties are eligible to apply for funding through the public assistance program. These counties are:
- Adair, Adams, Allamakee, Audubon, Boone, Bremer, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cherokee, Clay, Clayton, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Decatur, Des Moines, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Fremont, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Jasper, Jackson, Jones, Kossuth, Lee, Louisa, Lyon, Madison, Mahaska, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monona, Montgomery, Muscatine, O'Brien, Osceola, Page, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Scott, Shelby, Sioux, Tama, Union, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Woodbury, Worth, and Wright.
Residents and businesses in nine counties are currently eligible to apply for federal individual assistance: Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby, and Woodbury.
"FEMA doesn't often reopen and extend an incident period for a presidential disaster declaration," said Joyce Flinn, director of Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD). "This speaks to the magnitude of this disaster and the enormous need that exists for continued assistance."