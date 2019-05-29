HEARTLAND FLOOD: Interstate 29 closed at Highway 34, I-680

Interstate 29 is closed in both directions, from the Highway 34 junction to the Missouri border, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The closing — essentially from Pacific Junction to Hamburg — went into effect at 11 a.m., according to an IDOT tweet. Drivers are advised to use Highway 71 as a detour from Missouri to I-80, IDOT said.

I-29 is closed is both directions north of the Metro area as well, between the I-680 interchanges near Crescent and Loveland. A southbound stretch into 25th Street is also closed.

More information, including updates on the status of I-29 and other flood-affected roads, can be found on 511ia.org.