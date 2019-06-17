HEARTLAND FLOOD: I-29 flood-blocked stretch reopens

The Iowa Department of Roads says Interstate 29 is now open between I-680 near Crescent and I-680 at Loveland.

The stretch reopened at 1 p.m.

These areas have been closed since late May due to flooding in the area for a second time this spring. Due to continued flooding south of Council Bluffs, I-29 from U.S. 34 to the Missouri border remains closed.

Other flood-related closures continue on U.S. 34, Iowa 2, Iowa 275 and Iowa 333.

Travelers should check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile apps or call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide) for up-to-date closure information on state-owned roadways across Iowa. Closures due to flooding can be viewed by turning on the incident layer on the online map and mobile app.