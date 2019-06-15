HEARTLAND FLOOD: Highway 30 reopens and West Center next up for repair

A stretch of U.S. Highway 30 in eastern Nebraska closed since mid-March in the wake of historic flooding has reopened.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the highway between Fremont east to Arlington reopened Saturday.

The span had sustained major damage, including washed-out portions of the roadway and significant damage to the pavement.

Pavement was repaired and shoulders replaced along three miles of the roadway. The department says work was completed in just over 90 days for a total cost of $1.7 million.

With the opening of Highway 30, US-275 (West Center Road) is one of the last remaining closed roads the Department is working to reopen in the Omaha Metro Area following the March flooding. The roadway and bridge suffered significant damage and require a complete reconstruction of the bridge structure and pavement. The NDOT anticipates West Center to open in mid-July.

Due to ongoing flooding and high water levels, connecting roads to neighboring states like US-34 to Iowa will remain closed. The Department also continues to repair damages from recent flooding as well as working towards repairing damage sustained due to increased traffic on detour routes.

