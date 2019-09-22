HEARTLAND FLOOD: Highway 2 remains clear as waters threaten

While the water keeps finding places to go that it doesn't belong and some metro roads are cut off because of levee troubles, travelers along Highway 2 managed to keep traveling Sunday despite being sandwiched between water problems.

To the north, just outside of Glenwood, many rural roads along the Missouri River are closed with water rushing over them. And even farther north, just outside Cresent, Iowa, part of Interstate 29 remained completely under water again.

Drivers we spoke to stopping for gas at the Highway 2 and I-29 intersection said they don’t know what they would do if Hwy 2 closed again.

It’s not only the local crossing from Iowa to Nebraska for many people who live there or for those passing through but it’s the difference between a short commute and going hours out of their way.

"It’s huge," Bill Kempston said, "especially for the truckers and everything not having to bypass everything, especially if they’re going west. They can cut through here now instead of having to go all the way through Omaha and then back down to Lincoln and west. So yeah, it’s huge."

With the surrounding area looking much drier than other nearby land it’s looking hopeful that Hwy 2 is in the clear this time.