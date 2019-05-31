HEARTLAND FLOOD: High water strands NP Dodge boaters ashore

Hundreds of boaters have been left waiting to see what’s going to happen to NP Dodge Park and their spot in the marina. The property flooded in March and a new wave of water recently pushed through.

Those boaters each paid thousands of dollars for the season but haven’t been able to get on the water.

The property is still largely flooded.

We spoke with a boater who understands the problem but is still hopeful for a boating season. If there isn't one, he says he just wants his money back.

“I'm just frustrated,” Tim Ellison said. He’s one of hundreds of boaters in the same boat. They all paid for a spot in the marina.

“Slip fees run $1,000 or more a season,” he said. “It's just a loss for everybody up and down the river."

March flooding and re-flooding at NP Dodge Park has kept the property inaccessible. Video from Sky-Alert 6 shows just where the road ends and where the Missouri River has flooded over.

But it's not over. City officials say the water is still rising.

Parks Director Brook Bench said, “You can't even get to the marina. There's a road that wraps around and when the water is this high, over 30 feet, there’s four feet of water going across the road."

The marina holds more than 300 boats. Ellison says he waited five years to get a slip but hasn't had the best luck. On top of what he's already paid, the March floods sank his boat.

“If we lose the year, are we going to be out the slip money for that or are we going to prorate it with the city?"

The city says it's too early to answer that question.

While boaters do sign a contract saying the money could be kept for park repairs if needed, the city says they want to be fair.

Bench said, “We're hoping optimistically that we're going to have some sort of a boating season. If we don't, we're going to work with them for something for next year."

Ellison said, “If you want to have a place on the river you don't have an option. You pay your money and lose it, I guess."

The city says the park is so popular there's a 25 year waiting list for spots on the marina.