HEARTLAND FLOOD: Hanson Lake threat eases as new problems loom

There was some welcome news for a riverside community Thursday. A railway company has begun removing a causeway that is contributing to the flooding of Hanson Lake.

This is expected to help but there's still concern.

The community has been working hard over the past few days to prevent the floodwaters from once again returning to their homes. They built a sand berm that runs for hundreds of feet along the Platte River and they’re hoping that it will be enough.

As water continues to flow into the community some residents are already seeing problems.

Water is starting to creep back into Bill Bergeron's home. It’s very little compared to the initial flood but rising river levels bring rising concerns.

Bergeron said, “Two nights ago we got the sandbags up in front of the door and just sort of started the whole process over what we went through in March."

Part of the problem is the causeway built by the rail company so they could repair a bridge over the Platte. That causeway's now being removed but there's still concern because more water is being released from Gavins Point Dam into the Missouri River.

SID Chairperson Chip Frazier said, “That is not constructive when you're removing the causeway to relieve or eliminate an impediment and then you bring a slug of water down here from South Dakota."

With the sun shining Thursday and little rain in the forecast there is some sense of optimism at Hanson Lake. The question now is, will the Missouri and Platte rivers continue to rise.