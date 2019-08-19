HEARTLAND FLOOD: Hamburg determined to get back on solid ground

Hamburg, Iowa is pushing back against the calamities of the spring floodwater with a resolve to put things right again.

Even if you’re not living the daily fight it’s not hard to find signs of the pride that fuels the community.

Two Hamburg businesses damaged in the raging waters are part of the comeback.

Work is under way to reopen The Blue Moon Bar and Grill. August features a crisp and well-groomed façade that defies what the waters were doing when our cameras were there in March and parking was reserved for boaters.

Owner Eric Sjulin said it was a tough decision but repairs to the levee and encouragement from his neighbors persuaded him to reopen.

The plan is to be up and running in two weeks - in time for the city’s Popcorn Days celebration.

Down the street, Stoner Drug is already back in business as a pharmacy and gift shop.

The store is also known for its old fashioned soda fountain. That feature is in the process of restoration - a microcosm of Hamburg at large.