HEARTLAND FLOOD: Groundwater adds to Carter Lake's water troubles

The water level in Carter Lake is high but city officials are working hard to keep the city dry.

Pumps are working overtime across the city. The sewer system is overloaded with storm water but the big problem in Carter Lake is something officials here can’t control: the groundwater.

Carter Lake’s Lem Sheard said, “It’s coming up into the basements. I’ve had several calls. There’s not a whole lot we can do about water coming out of the ground and into the basement.”

Carter Lake officials are looking for more pumps to help move water but with so much flooding in our area pumps are hard to find.

Officials are not concerned about the rising Missouri River just yet.

Carter Lake is putting storm water in its retention ponds but they can’t take much more water. Officials are hoping that better weather brings smooth sailing to a town that’s fighting hard to stay dry.